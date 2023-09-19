"Spy Kids" has returned to Austin, more than two decades after the first box office hit.

What's happening: "Spy Kids: Armageddon," the latest installment in the Robert Rodriguez-produced series will be available on Netflix beginning Friday.

The movie was shot in Austin in the summer of 2022.

Catch up quick: The original Austin-made trilogy follows two kids, Carmen (Alexa PenaVega) and June (Daryl Sabara), as they become spies like their parents Gregorio (Antonio Banderas) and Ingrid Cortez (Carla Gugino).

The new young heroes unwittingly help a powerful game developer unleash a computer virus that gives him control of all technology.

The duo must become spies themselves to save their parents (Gina Rodriguez and Zachary Levi) — and the world.

What they're saying: "My own kids, who were in the original films, are now old enough to appreciate it even more, and they tell me anecdotally how much their friends still talk about how much that movie meant to them," Rodriguez said in a statement. "So it seemed like a really full-circle time to bring the series back."

The intrigue: Rodriguez was born and raised in San Antonio and now resides in Austin, where his production company Troublemaker Studios is based.

One more connection: Austin Classical Guitar has added an arrangement of the original trilogy's music to its GuitarCurriculum program.

