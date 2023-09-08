Where to watch the UT-Alabama game

Share on email (opens in new window)

Members of the Silver Spurs escort Smokey the Cannon into Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on Sept. 2. Photo: Tim Warner/Getty Images

The 1-0 Longhorns head to Alabama this weekend, but there will be plenty of parties around Austin for watching the game with other UT fans.

What's happening: No. 11 UT faces No. 3 Alabama at 6pm Saturday — an SEC test for the Longhorns before they join the conference in 2024 and a rematch after last year's heartbreaking 20-19 game.

Here's where to watch:

1. Lefty's Brick Bar

Details: Buy burgers, pizza, wings, $2 draft beers and game day cocktails. Plus, lawn games like cornhole, giant Jenga and ladder toss.

Free admission.

📍 Location: 1813 C E. 6th St.

2. Sagebrush

Lone Star and Duck Camp will hold a UT watch party and merch release party at Sagebrush. Photo: Courtesy of Lone Star/Duck Camp.

Details: Lone Star and Duck Camp are hosting a UT tailgate and release party at Sagebrush for their new Honky Tonk merch collaboration from 6-10pm Saturday.

Watch the game and hear live music from Summer Dean.

📍 Location: 5500 S. Congress Ave.

3. Scholz Garten

Details: Grab a pretzel as big as your face and be part of a Texas tradition at Scholz Garten's weekly UT watch parties.

Drink and food specials available all day long.

📍 Location: 1607 San Jacinto Blvd.

4. Victory Lap

Photo: Courtesy of Richard Casteel/Victory Lap

Details: This new sports bar in West Campus has plenty of indoor and outdoor seating, misters, beer and cocktails.

📍 Location: 504 W. 24th St.