Where to watch the UT-Alabama game
The 1-0 Longhorns head to Alabama this weekend, but there will be plenty of parties around Austin for watching the game with other UT fans.
What's happening: No. 11 UT faces No. 3 Alabama at 6pm Saturday — an SEC test for the Longhorns before they join the conference in 2024 and a rematch after last year's heartbreaking 20-19 game.
Here's where to watch:
1. Lefty's Brick Bar
Details: Buy burgers, pizza, wings, $2 draft beers and game day cocktails. Plus, lawn games like cornhole, giant Jenga and ladder toss.
- Free admission.
📍 Location: 1813 C E. 6th St.
2. Sagebrush
Details: Lone Star and Duck Camp are hosting a UT tailgate and release party at Sagebrush for their new Honky Tonk merch collaboration from 6-10pm Saturday.
- Watch the game and hear live music from Summer Dean.
📍 Location: 5500 S. Congress Ave.
3. Scholz Garten
Details: Grab a pretzel as big as your face and be part of a Texas tradition at Scholz Garten's weekly UT watch parties.
- Drink and food specials available all day long.
📍 Location: 1607 San Jacinto Blvd.
4. Victory Lap
Details: This new sports bar in West Campus has plenty of indoor and outdoor seating, misters, beer and cocktails.
📍 Location: 504 W. 24th St.
More Austin stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Austin.