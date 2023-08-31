1 hour ago - Food and Drink

New sports bar Victory Lap opens in West Campus

Nicole Cobler

Misters, fans and TV. What more could you want? Photo: Richard Casteel/NoCo Hospitality

Sports bar Victory Lap opens in West Campus today, ahead of the Longhorns' first football game of the season.

Driving the news: Austin-based NoCo Hospitality — which also manages upscale clubs and bars like Superstition, Estelle's, Higher Ground and Skinny's Off Track Bar — says Victory Lap will open early for tailgaters and close late for post-game drinks.

Between the lines: West Campus development has boomed in recent years, raising rents for students and property taxes for businesses. The site of Victory Lap and a luxury high rise from LV Collective was previously home to a beloved retail center that included Starbucks and Smoothie King.

Details: The site at 504 W. 24th Street has been transformed into a turf lawn with misters, fans and TVs. There's also indoor seating.

  • Happy hour deals include $2 wells, $5 cocktails, $2 off drafts and $1 off cans and bottles from 4-7pm Monday through Friday and 11am-2pm Saturday and Sunday.

What's next: "We want to provide Austinites with a great experience for every stage of their life, whether they are a college student or a fan of any age," says operating partner Anthony Gonzalez.

What's next: Media company When Where What will hold Longhorn tailgate events before every home game at Victory Lap, with DJs, lawn games and game day photo opportunities.

  • Plus, Victory Lap will offer bar food later this fall, including smash burgers, fried chicken sandwiches, wraps, hot dogs and more.
Photo: Richard Casteel/NoCo Hospitality
