New sports bar Victory Lap opens in West Campus

Misters, fans and TV. What more could you want? Photo: Richard Casteel/NoCo Hospitality

Sports bar Victory Lap opens in West Campus today, ahead of the Longhorns' first football game of the season.

Driving the news: Austin-based NoCo Hospitality — which also manages upscale clubs and bars like Superstition, Estelle's, Higher Ground and Skinny's Off Track Bar — says Victory Lap will open early for tailgaters and close late for post-game drinks.

Between the lines: West Campus development has boomed in recent years, raising rents for students and property taxes for businesses. The site of Victory Lap and a luxury high rise from LV Collective was previously home to a beloved retail center that included Starbucks and Smoothie King.

Details: The site at 504 W. 24th Street has been transformed into a turf lawn with misters, fans and TVs. There's also indoor seating.

Happy hour deals include $2 wells, $5 cocktails, $2 off drafts and $1 off cans and bottles from 4-7pm Monday through Friday and 11am-2pm Saturday and Sunday.

What's next: "We want to provide Austinites with a great experience for every stage of their life, whether they are a college student or a fan of any age," says operating partner Anthony Gonzalez.

What's next: Media company When Where What will hold Longhorn tailgate events before every home game at Victory Lap, with DJs, lawn games and game day photo opportunities.

Plus, Victory Lap will offer bar food later this fall, including smash burgers, fried chicken sandwiches, wraps, hot dogs and more.