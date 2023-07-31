Report: AI could displace 13% of Austin's workforce

Austin is among the top 25 metro areas where artificial intelligence threatens the workforce, per a new analysis from research website ChamberofCommerce.org.

Driving the news: Roughly 13% of Austin's workforce is at risk of AI-related job loss, according to the group, which used U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics employment data to analyze employment numbers within the 50 most-populated metro areas.

Potential job loss estimates were based on the percentage of at-risk jobs within each metro area, according to ChamberofCommerce.org.

Why it matters: AI software and large language models — including ChatGPT — may soon be able to do all manner of jobs, raising concerns that a number of industries could replace workers with the technology.

Administrative roles like recordkeeping and cashiers, accounting, bookkeeping, factory and traditional security roles face the largest potential job losses due to AI, according to a recent report from the World Economic Forum.

By the numbers: Austin ranked 23 out of the top 50 metro areas with the most at-risk jobs. Nearly 1.2 million workers are employed in the city and about 153,000 of those jobs are at risk.

San Antonio ranked significantly higher on the list, at No. 6., with 14.29% of its workforce threatened by AI.

Dallas ranked No. 20, with 13.07% threatened.

Data: Forbes, Sequoia Capital, Meritech Capital; Chart: Axios Visuals

Yes, but: The latest tech boom has produced new jobs for the state, with AI job postings highly concentrated in just 15 metro areas, per a new Brookings Institution report.

The 43 U.S. members of the Forbes AI 50 list, a showcase of promising AI companies, come from just four states — California, New York, Texas and Massachusetts, as well as one company operating fully remotely.

Of note: ChamberofCommerce.org researches products and creates guides for small-business owners. It is not affiliated with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.