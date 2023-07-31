1 hour ago - News

Report: AI could displace 13% of Austin's workforce

Nicole Cobler
Illustration of a uniform name patch with the letters "A.I." stitched

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Austin is among the top 25 metro areas where artificial intelligence threatens the workforce, per a new analysis from research website ChamberofCommerce.org.

Driving the news: Roughly 13% of Austin's workforce is at risk of AI-related job loss, according to the group, which used U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics employment data to analyze employment numbers within the 50 most-populated metro areas.

Why it matters: AI software and large language models — including ChatGPT — may soon be able to do all manner of jobs, raising concerns that a number of industries could replace workers with the technology.

  • Administrative roles like recordkeeping and cashiers, accounting, bookkeeping, factory and traditional security roles face the largest potential job losses due to AI, according to a recent report from the World Economic Forum.

By the numbers: Austin ranked 23 out of the top 50 metro areas with the most at-risk jobs. Nearly 1.2 million workers are employed in the city and about 153,000 of those jobs are at risk.

  • San Antonio ranked significantly higher on the list, at No. 6., with 14.29% of its workforce threatened by AI.
  • Dallas ranked No. 20, with 13.07% threatened.
Data: Forbes, Sequoia Capital, Meritech Capital; Chart: Axios Visuals
Yes, but: The latest tech boom has produced new jobs for the state, with AI job postings highly concentrated in just 15 metro areas, per a new Brookings Institution report.

  • The 43 U.S. members of the Forbes AI 50 list, a showcase of promising AI companies, come from just four states — California, New York, Texas and Massachusetts, as well as one company operating fully remotely.

Of note: ChamberofCommerce.org researches products and creates guides for small-business owners. It is not affiliated with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

