Things to do in Austin this week, July 24-28

Beat the heat with these activities.

🍿 Cool off in The Paramount during the summer classic film series, which continues this week with "Orlando," "Lost in Translation" and "The Rocky Horror Picture Show." Showtimes vary.

🎶 Catch Alicia Keys at the Moody Center tonight during her "Keys to the Summer" tour at 8pm tonight. Tickets still available on Ticketmaster.

🎨 Check out the Carver Museum's "Small Black Museum Resident Project Vol. II" exhibition, which is in its final week. The three-month residency allows three artists to develop new artworks and engage in professional development initiatives.

🎷 Enjoy an evening filled with jazz at Cactus Cafe featuring the Pamela Hart Quartet with Michael Malone at 7pm Wednesday.

🧀 Learn about American-made artisan cheese at Antonelli's cheese shop during their free cheese week celebration. The first 50 customers to visit their shop at 4220 Duval St. will receive a free wedge of cheese all week long. Doors open at 11am each day.

Flashback: Searching for more ways to beat the heat? Readers sent us their favorite summer activities.