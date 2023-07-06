The politics of renewable energy in Texas

Despite renewable energy's performance in helping Texas steer clear of outages this summer, the industry has remained a boogeyman in the halls of the Capitol in Austin.

The big picture: In this year's regular legislative session, renewable power projects were stricken from a rewrite of the state's biggest incentive program, which aims to bring large businesses to the state.

The irony: As governors, George W. Bush and Rick Perry, both Republicans, helped jumpstart wind energy production in Texas.

Bush signed a wide-ranging 1999 electricity deregulation law that mandated energy providers get a certain amount of power from renewables.

Perry backed 2005 legislation that led to the construction of transmission lines to bear wind energy from West Texas to the more populated parts of the state.

Between the lines: The conservative think tank Texas Public Policy Foundation, bankrolled by oilmen such as vice chairman Tim Dunn, has in recent years engaged in an all-out blitz against renewable energy.

Flashback: In the immediate wake of the devastating 2021 winter storm that left hundreds of Texans dead, Gov. Greg Abbott, a guest at TPPF events, criticized wind and solar generation as unreliable — even though all types of energy production had faltered, leading to the massive outages.

Abbott vowed earlier this year to exclude renewable energy from any renewal of the major economic incentive program.

Yes, but: The wind and solar industries dodged heavier permitting requirements when a Senate bill they opposed never made it to the House floor.

By the numbers: About 65% of the nearly 600 current economic incentive agreements are for renewable energy projects, per a 2023 Texas Comptroller report.

What we're watching: Whether the exclusion of renewables from the incentive program actually slows down the industry.