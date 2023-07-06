The politics of renewable energy in Texas
Despite renewable energy's performance in helping Texas steer clear of outages this summer, the industry has remained a boogeyman in the halls of the Capitol in Austin.
The big picture: In this year's regular legislative session, renewable power projects were stricken from a rewrite of the state's biggest incentive program, which aims to bring large businesses to the state.
The irony: As governors, George W. Bush and Rick Perry, both Republicans, helped jumpstart wind energy production in Texas.
- Bush signed a wide-ranging 1999 electricity deregulation law that mandated energy providers get a certain amount of power from renewables.
- Perry backed 2005 legislation that led to the construction of transmission lines to bear wind energy from West Texas to the more populated parts of the state.
Between the lines: The conservative think tank Texas Public Policy Foundation, bankrolled by oilmen such as vice chairman Tim Dunn, has in recent years engaged in an all-out blitz against renewable energy.
Flashback: In the immediate wake of the devastating 2021 winter storm that left hundreds of Texans dead, Gov. Greg Abbott, a guest at TPPF events, criticized wind and solar generation as unreliable — even though all types of energy production had faltered, leading to the massive outages.
- Abbott vowed earlier this year to exclude renewable energy from any renewal of the major economic incentive program.
Yes, but: The wind and solar industries dodged heavier permitting requirements when a Senate bill they opposed never made it to the House floor.
By the numbers: About 65% of the nearly 600 current economic incentive agreements are for renewable energy projects, per a 2023 Texas Comptroller report.
What we're watching: Whether the exclusion of renewables from the incentive program actually slows down the industry.
