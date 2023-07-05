Not too long ago, before Austin became a real metropolis, the best way to get a really good bagel was to beg a friend flying in from New York City to stuff a few into a carry-on.

The big picture: Austin now has some top-notch options, from Rockstar Bagels to Wholy Bagel. But our favorite might be Rosen's Bagels.

Founder Tom Rosen grew up in Topeka, Kansas, and moved to Austin in 2013 to do graduate work in sociology at the University of Texas.

"I loved everything about Austin except for grad school and the lack of a good bagel," he tells Axios.

As part of a new feature about Austin chefs' favorite meals, we talked with Rosen about the one Austin dish he would take with him on a desert island.

You're headed to a desert island — what's the one dish you take with you?

"The suadero tacos from Suerte. That's the ideal taco. That magic sauce is something special.

"Also, (Suerte co-owner) Sam Hellman-Mass was instrumental in coordinating early bagel pop-ups for me at Wright Bros. Brew and Brew."

You can bring along dessert, too.

"I don't have much of a sweet tooth. I'm the kind of person who might order a second appetizer in lieu of dessert. If I had to go with a local Austin one, the appetizer I love is the cauliflower tater tots at Better Half. I'm a sucker for tater tots, and I like this take."

And to drink?

"If you're stuck on a desert island, you need some good luck. I'm a superstitious sports fan, so my beverage of choice is Austin Beerworks' Peacemaker because the colors are similar to my Kansas City Chiefs. It'd bring good vibes and good juju to have the Peacemaker on the island."

If you go: Rosen's Bagels has brick-and-mortar locations at the Domain, at 11101 Burnet Road Suite A100, and downtown, at 422 Guadalupe St.

The former is open 7am-3pm daily; the latter, 7am-2pm Monday through Friday and 8am-3pm Saturday and Sunday.

Of note: Rosen has been known to end his correspondence with the most perfect sign-off.