Rosen's Bagel Co. opens Austin brick-and-mortar

A new bagel joint is flinging open its yeasty doors.

Driving the news: Tom Rosen, owner of beloved bagel peddler Rosen's Bagel Co., officially opens a brick-and-mortar location on North Burnet, just outside the Domain, Thursday.

What they're saying: "There is something special, borderline magical, about eating a bagel that has just come out of the oven," Rosen says. "Seeing steam escape the bagel as it is sliced open adds to that element of wonder, and our brick-and-mortar allows us to share this experience with our customers."

The shop sells coffee from Tiny House and baked goods from Babka ATX.

With its subway tiles and bagel displays, the space, designed by Lilianne Steckel Interior Design (Better Half, Austin Eastciders Barton Springs and Bird Bird Biscuit) is meant to recreate a New York bagel shop experience — but less … lived-in.

As an aside: Asher grew up on Manhattan's Upper West Side, in the heart of bagelandia, where white-fish schmear was as common as adobe in Austin.

Within a 10-minute walk of his apartment was H&H, Zabar's and Barney Greengrass, the sturgeon king.

Asher burst with pride when the late Moe Greengrass used to sell bagels to his father on credit. "I know where you live," Moe used to joke.

For the record: There were no jalapeno cheddar bagels or lime-roasted poblano scallion schmears — both for sale at Rosen's Texas-inflected shop.

Of note: Asher's dog is named Poppy, as in poppyseed.

Pro-tip, learned from Asher's father: Save the leavings from your everything bagels and mix them into your scrambled eggs, sprinkle them on your fish — or even, if you're daring, add them to your oatmeal.

Nicole's thought bubble: She hasn't stopped in at the new Rosen's location, but the company's bundle of plain bagels became one of her favorite grocery picks when she’d splurge at Whole Foods last year.