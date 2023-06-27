Where to eat in Lockhart
Lockhart is an easy drive from Austin for a day trip or weekend getaway.
The big picture: The town has plenty of good food beyond the barbecue trinity of Kreuz Market, Smitty's Market and Black's Barbecue, and a growing number of Austin restaurateurs have set up shop.
Details: Start your morning (or end the day) at Chaparral Coffee, which offers a variety of coffee, Italian soda, breakfast, sandwiches and beer. The coffee shop's owners also opened specialty store Good Things Grocery.
Hours: 7am to 7pm daily.
Location: 106 E. Market St.
You'll feel as if you're back at Austin's Nickel City bar with this one.
Details: Nickel City co-owner Travis Tober opened Old Pal in 2021, bringing fried chicken and cocktails to the square.
- Try the Mezcal Daisy with raspberry, lemon and Topo Chico or the Lockhart Lemonade with Still Austin Whiskey, peach, passion fruit, lemon and peach bitters.
- Head to Old Pal for "Tendie Tuesdays," featuring $2.50 chicken tenders and drink specials.
Location: 100 E. Market St.
Details: Grab a bottle of wine and sit out on the patio at Best Little Wine & Books, a tiny wine bar and shop just off the square.
- Sommelier Kaye Askins, along with her Nickel City co-owner Tober, teamed up to set up the shop last year.
Location: 210 W. San Antonio St.
Hours: 2 to 9pm Tuesday to Saturday. Closed Sunday and Monday.
Details: In a former bank vault below the historic Brock Building, Little Trouble's Casey Wilcox (the former executive chef of Justine's Brasserie) serves up specialty cocktails and unique dishes.
Hours: 5pm to midnight Wednesday and Thursday; 3pm to midnight Friday; 3pm to 1am Saturday; and 3 to 10pm Sunday.
Location: 101 E. San Antonio St.
Pro tip: Grab Sunday brunch at The Eldorado, above Little Trouble in the Brock Building.
Details: Foreign & Domestic co-owners Sarah Heard and Nathan Lemley opened this cozy, unfussy cafe in 2020 with Southern-style selections, including chicken-fried steak and roasted chicken.
- They offer Foreign & Domestic's popular Gruyere popovers and Monday night family meals that are announced on Instagram each week.
Hours: 11am to 9pm Tuesday to Saturday; 5 to 9pm Monday. Closed Sunday.
Location: 118 S. Commerce St.
Details: This pizza shop opened in 2015, ushering in the new wave of Lockhart restaurants.
- Loop & Lil's serves up salads, sandwiches and hand-tossed pizzas and has a full bar.
Location: 107 N. Main St.
Hours: 11am to 10pm Sunday to Wednesday. 11am to midnight Thursday and Friday.
