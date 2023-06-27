Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Diners head to Little Trouble, in a former bank vault in Lockhart. Photo: Nicole Cobler/Axios

Lockhart is an easy drive from Austin for a day trip or weekend getaway.

The big picture: The town has plenty of good food beyond the barbecue trinity of Kreuz Market, Smitty's Market and Black's Barbecue, and a growing number of Austin restaurateurs have set up shop.

1. Chaparral Coffee

Details: Start your morning (or end the day) at Chaparral Coffee, which offers a variety of coffee, Italian soda, breakfast, sandwiches and beer. The coffee shop's owners also opened specialty store Good Things Grocery.

Hours: 7am to 7pm daily.

Location: 106 E. Market St.

2. Old Pal Texas Tavern

The exterior of Old Pal in Lockhart. Photo: Nicole Cobler/Axios

You'll feel as if you're back at Austin's Nickel City bar with this one.

Details: Nickel City co-owner Travis Tober opened Old Pal in 2021, bringing fried chicken and cocktails to the square.

Try the Mezcal Daisy with raspberry, lemon and Topo Chico or the Lockhart Lemonade with Still Austin Whiskey, peach, passion fruit, lemon and peach bitters.

Head to Old Pal for "Tendie Tuesdays," featuring $2.50 chicken tenders and drink specials.

Location: 100 E. Market St.

3. Best Little Wine & Books

Best Little Wine & Books offers unique gifts and bottles of wine. Photo: Nicole Cobler/Axios

Details: Grab a bottle of wine and sit out on the patio at Best Little Wine & Books, a tiny wine bar and shop just off the square.

Sommelier Kaye Askins, along with her Nickel City co-owner Tober, teamed up to set up the shop last year.

Location: 210 W. San Antonio St.

Hours: 2 to 9pm Tuesday to Saturday. Closed Sunday and Monday.

4. Little Trouble

The interior of Little Trouble. Photo: Nicole Cobler/Axios

Details: In a former bank vault below the historic Brock Building, Little Trouble's Casey Wilcox (the former executive chef of Justine's Brasserie) serves up specialty cocktails and unique dishes.

Hours: 5pm to midnight Wednesday and Thursday; 3pm to midnight Friday; 3pm to 1am Saturday; and 3 to 10pm Sunday.

Location: 101 E. San Antonio St.

Pro tip: Grab Sunday brunch at The Eldorado, above Little Trouble in the Brock Building.

5. Commerce Cafe

Details: Foreign & Domestic co-owners Sarah Heard and Nathan Lemley opened this cozy, unfussy cafe in 2020 with Southern-style selections, including chicken-fried steak and roasted chicken.

They offer Foreign & Domestic's popular Gruyere popovers and Monday night family meals that are announced on Instagram each week.

Hours: 11am to 9pm Tuesday to Saturday; 5 to 9pm Monday. Closed Sunday.

Location: 118 S. Commerce St.

6. Loop & Lil's Pizza

Details: This pizza shop opened in 2015, ushering in the new wave of Lockhart restaurants.

Loop & Lil's serves up salads, sandwiches and hand-tossed pizzas and has a full bar.

Location: 107 N. Main St.

Hours: 11am to 10pm Sunday to Wednesday. 11am to midnight Thursday and Friday.

Dig deeper: 6 things to do in Lockhart