How to spend a day in Lockhart
Lockhart has transformed into a hub for creatives and artists.
There are plenty of ways to spend a day — or weekend — in this Texas town.
🍷 Pro tip: Head to downtown Lockhart on the first Friday of every month for complimentary snacks, beverages, shopping specials and later hours for local businesses.
- The next First Friday is July 7.
1. The Culinary Room
🛍️ Shop gourmet gifts, grab-and-go meals and more.
2. Shop vintage apparel
👗 Find vintage goods at Golden Hour and Magic Mirror.
3. Fields Stables Antiques
📠 Sort through a collection of antiques and vintage furniture.
4. Lockhart Arts and Craft
🧶 Head to a craft workshop, catch live music, play trivia, grab a drink and more.
5. Commerce Gallery
🎨 Enjoy rotating exhibits from the region's contemporary artists.
6. The Southwest Museum of Clocks and Watches
⏱️ Check out a collection of rare timepieces.
