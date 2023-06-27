Share on email (opens in new window)

Lockhart has transformed into a hub for creatives and artists.

There are plenty of ways to spend a day — or weekend — in this Texas town.

🍷 Pro tip: Head to downtown Lockhart on the first Friday of every month for complimentary snacks, beverages, shopping specials and later hours for local businesses.

The next First Friday is July 7.

🛍️ Shop gourmet gifts, grab-and-go meals and more.

2. Shop vintage apparel

👗 Find vintage goods at Golden Hour and Magic Mirror.

Lockhart's Magic Mirror. Photo: Nicole Cobler/Axios

📠 Sort through a collection of antiques and vintage furniture.

🧶 Head to a craft workshop, catch live music, play trivia, grab a drink and more.

🎨 Enjoy rotating exhibits from the region's contemporary artists.

Lockhart's Commerce Gallery. Photo: Nicole Cobler/Axios

⏱️ Check out a collection of rare timepieces.

