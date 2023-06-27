2 hours ago - Business

How to spend a day in Lockhart

Nicole Cobler

Lockhart's Golden Hour. Photo: Nicole Cobler/Axios

Lockhart has transformed into a hub for creatives and artists.

There are plenty of ways to spend a day — or weekend — in this Texas town.

🍷 Pro tip: Head to downtown Lockhart on the first Friday of every month for complimentary snacks, beverages, shopping specials and later hours for local businesses.

1. The Culinary Room

🛍️ Shop gourmet gifts, grab-and-go meals and more.

2. Shop vintage apparel

👗 Find vintage goods at Golden Hour and Magic Mirror.

Lockhart's Magic Mirror. Photo: Nicole Cobler/Axios
3. Fields Stables Antiques

📠 Sort through a collection of antiques and vintage furniture.

4. Lockhart Arts and Craft

🧶 Head to a craft workshop, catch live music, play trivia, grab a drink and more.

5. Commerce Gallery

🎨 Enjoy rotating exhibits from the region's contemporary artists.

Lockhart's Commerce Gallery. Photo: Nicole Cobler/Axios
6. The Southwest Museum of Clocks and Watches

⏱️ Check out a collection of rare timepieces.

Dig deeper: Where to eat in Lockhart

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Austin.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Austin stories

No stories could be found

Austinpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Austin.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more