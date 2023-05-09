Brace for air travel hell in Austin and beyond

Austin airport officials are expecting a record-breaking summer for air travel, echoing warnings from airlines, national aviation officials and the Transportation Security Administration.

Driving the news: Flying is shaping up to be an absolute nightmare, Axios' Alex Fitzpatrick writes.

A record number of travelers will likely pass through the country's airports this summer, TSA administrator David Pekoske told Bloomberg.

Plus, Austin-Bergstrom International Airport officials told Axios that they're expecting a record-breaking summer, starting in mid-May.

Why it matters: It's unusual for all these powers that be to hint so loudly that we're in for a rough few months — and travelers would be wise to heed their warnings.

The latest Southwest Airlines snafu, where data connection issues briefly halted departures, is a reminder of how quickly a relatively small problem can cause big headaches.

Data: Austin-Bergstrom International Airport; Chart: Axios Visuals

By the numbers: AUS is expected to regularly see upward of 30,000 departing travelers a day, and some days could even reach over 40,000, per airport officials.

It's already been a busy year, with three of the airport's five busiest days ever occurring in March, as South by Southwest and spring break converged.

Last year's U.S. Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas brought in the record for the most passengers in a single day — 43,177 on Oct. 25.

What's happening: AUS continues to fill staffing vacancies and support recruitment efforts, a spokesperson said.

Airport officials are also working to improve the baggage handling system, and — through a partnership with TSA — travelers can expect new screening equipment and additional security lanes at checkpoints.

The bottom line: If you have plans to fly this summer, get to the airport early, prepare for delays and cancellations, and have a Plan B — and maybe C and D — ready.