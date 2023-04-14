The Texas Department of Transportation has released new design proposals of what a revamped I-35 might look like.

The big picture: Despite fierce opposition from some Austinites, the key artery is poised for a long, pricey makeover.

What they're saying: TxDOT officials have said that expanding I-35 is necessary to accommodate the region's booming population, improve emergency response times and ease traffic congestion.

Yes, but: Some traffic experts say expanding the highway will add more vehicles to Austin's roads — and community activists fear an amplified highway will further divide the city.

Between the (highway) lines: Renderings are a classic way for agencies to build enthusiasm for a project, and the aqua-lit waves in the image above are surprisingly artistic for TxDOT.

A rendering of someone biking beneath a section of I-35 by Lady Bird Lake. Courtesy TxDOT

What's next: TxDOT is expected to finalize the project's design and scope in August, with construction starting in 2024, per KXAN.