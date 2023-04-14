Texas Department of Transportation releases new I-35 renderings
The Texas Department of Transportation has released new design proposals of what a revamped I-35 might look like.
The big picture: Despite fierce opposition from some Austinites, the key artery is poised for a long, pricey makeover.
What they're saying: TxDOT officials have said that expanding I-35 is necessary to accommodate the region's booming population, improve emergency response times and ease traffic congestion.
Yes, but: Some traffic experts say expanding the highway will add more vehicles to Austin's roads — and community activists fear an amplified highway will further divide the city.
Between the (highway) lines: Renderings are a classic way for agencies to build enthusiasm for a project, and the aqua-lit waves in the image above are surprisingly artistic for TxDOT.
What's next: TxDOT is expected to finalize the project's design and scope in August, with construction starting in 2024, per KXAN.
- The $4.5 billion, eight-mile project includes dismantling the existing I-35 upper decks north of Manor Road.
- The work is expected to last eight years.
More Austin stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Austin.