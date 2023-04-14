1 hour ago - Climate

Electric vehicles (EVs) accounted for 9.3% of monthly new vehicle registrations in the Austin area in January 2023 — up from 7% in January 2022, Axios' Joann Muller reports.

  • Tesla's Model Y and Model 3 were the most popular, followed by the Chevrolet Bolt, Ford F Series and Ford Mustang Mach-E.

Zoom out: Nationally, EVs accounted for 7% of new vehicle registrations in January, up from 4.1% in January 2022.

  • The growth is another sign that the EV transition is gaining momentum.

Why it matters: EVs aren't just for early adopters anymore, and Central Texas has led the boom in our state.

  • With broader selection and some signs of moderating prices, mainstream car buyers are increasingly turning their EV curiosity into purchases.
  • There were 47 electric models available for sale in the U.S. at the end of January, up from 33 the prior year.

Zoom in: Austin City Council members recently passed a resolution to develop a plan for the equitable distribution of public charging stations, which can cost as much as $100,000 each.

  • Council members said the effort could improve access for all drivers and nudge people who might be on the fence about electric vehicles to make the switch.

Reality check: Less than 1% of the 279 million cars and light trucks on American roads are electric.

  • The Biden administration recently announced new restrictions on auto emissions, but it will still take decades for the slow transition from gasoline to electric vehicles to be complete.

