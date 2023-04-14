Data: S&P Global Mobility; Chart: Axios Visuals

Electric vehicles (EVs) accounted for 9.3% of monthly new vehicle registrations in the Austin area in January 2023 — up from 7% in January 2022, Axios' Joann Muller reports.

Tesla's Model Y and Model 3 were the most popular, followed by the Chevrolet Bolt, Ford F Series and Ford Mustang Mach-E.

Zoom out: Nationally, EVs accounted for 7% of new vehicle registrations in January, up from 4.1% in January 2022.

The growth is another sign that the EV transition is gaining momentum.

Why it matters: EVs aren't just for early adopters anymore, and Central Texas has led the boom in our state.

With broader selection and some signs of moderating prices, mainstream car buyers are increasingly turning their EV curiosity into purchases.

There were 47 electric models available for sale in the U.S. at the end of January, up from 33 the prior year.

Zoom in: Austin City Council members recently passed a resolution to develop a plan for the equitable distribution of public charging stations, which can cost as much as $100,000 each.

Council members said the effort could improve access for all drivers and nudge people who might be on the fence about electric vehicles to make the switch.

Reality check: Less than 1% of the 279 million cars and light trucks on American roads are electric.

The Biden administration recently announced new restrictions on auto emissions, but it will still take decades for the slow transition from gasoline to electric vehicles to be complete.

