Travis County leads the electric car boom

More electric vehicles are owned in Travis County than in any other county in Texas, per a new report by clean air advocates.

The big picture: Austin — especially its wealthy, techy precincts — is Musk country.

Between the lines: Of the roughly 18,000 electric vehicles registered in Travis County, nearly 10,400 are various Tesla models.

Yes, but: Electric vehicles are still shy of 2% of the registered vehicles in the Austin area.

Of note: EV market penetration in West Lake Hills, West Austin, Bee Cave and downtown Austin is just over 4%.

What's next: About 46% of Texans under age 45 say they are considering purchasing an electric car, per an unrelated statewide poll conducted earlier this month by Texas 2036, a policy planning group.