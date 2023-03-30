Murray Callahan spent more than 40 years working at Capitol Feed & Milling and Callahan's General Store in southeast Austin. Photo: Nicole Cobler/Axios

Murray Callahan, the longtime owner of Callahan's General Store, died Saturday. He was 93.

The big picture: Callahan was a beloved throwback in a fast-changing Austin, and spent more than 40 years working at Capitol Feed & Milling — the original store — before it expanded into Callahan's General Store.

What we're remembering: Callahan served Central Texas' agriculture community, and helped the family grow the southeast Austin store into what it is today.

In an obituary shared with Axios, the family remembered Callahan's friendliness and ability to make relationships across the globe.

A photo of Callahan feeding his cattle has been featured in Texas history books, and even a Chevrolet Super Bowl ad.

You could always find him sitting in the front row at the Austin Youth Sale at the Travis County Rodeo, manning the phones at the Jerry Lewis MDA fundraiser or participating as a founding member of the St. Ignatius men's group, the family wrote.

Magazine and newspaper clippings featuring Murray Callahan. Photo: Courtesy of Charley Wilson/Callahan's General Store

What they're saying: Charley Wilson, the store's current president and general manager, tells Axios his uncle "was a mainstay at the store for many years, even after he retired."

"He left a lasting positive imprint on so many of us — family, customers, employees, visitors — with his cheer, kindness, warmth, stories and more," Wilson added.

Callahan is survived by three siblings, eight children, 14 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.

The bottom line: It's worth stopping by the general store to honor Callahan.