Step back in time at Callahan's General Store

A friend recently recommended that I stop by Callahan's General Store store for a straw hat at a decent price.

Yes, I'm late to the party, but I'm passing along this Austin gem to those of you who missed it, too.

Why it matters: Callahan's, which opened in 1978, is a Central Texas staple and touts itself as Austin's only true general store.

What they're saying: Charley Wilson, the store's CEO and general manager, told Axios a lot has changed since almost 45 years ago, when Central Texas farmers would come to Callahan's to pick up supplies. Before that, the site was home to a cattle auction barn, feed mill and hardware store.

"It doesn't seem like 45 years is a long time, but when you start talking about three to four generations of people coming into our store, doing business with us, it is a good, long time," Wilson said.

Charley Wilson, CEO and general manager of Callahan's General Store, holds Junior the rooster. Photo: Nicole Cobler/Axios

Wilson's grandparents Earl and Lucy Callahan founded the store, and three generations of the family have managed it.

Customers regularly introduce themselves to Wilson to tell him how important the general store has been to their family.

Go when: You need, well, anything. The store sells kitchen items, gifts, snacks, pet food, boots and live animals, including chicks, guineas, ducks and turkeys.

Of note: Wilson estimates that they sell "tens of thousands" of baby chicks every year, and sales ramped up as backyard chickens became popular amid the pandemic.

I didn't buy the straw hat, but I picked up a grapefruit knife, which I haven't seen since my childhood, when I would kindly ask my parents to "pass the gnife."

I also snagged a mug, a cheesecloth and a fishing hat — all for $40.

Address: 501 S. U.S. 183

Hours: 10am-6pm Monday through Saturday

Pro tip: Check their Facebook page to see when you can catch live music in the store.