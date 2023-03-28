27 mins ago - News

Texas beaver fossil named for Buc-ee's gas station

Asher Price
A partial skull fossil from the ancient beaver Anchitheriomys buceei (on right) alongside a skull reconstruction. Photo: UT Austin / Jackson School of Geosciences / Matthew Brown

A species of ancient beaver that was rediscovered by researchers in the University of Texas at Austin’s fossil collections has been named after the beloved chain Buc-ee's — known for its toothy cartoon beaver mascot.

Details: Anchitheriomys buceei lived in Texas about 15 million years ago and would have looked similar to beavers today — except it was 30% larger than modern beavers.

A size scale of humans and two beavers.
This scale shows the size of the newly discovered ancient beaver species relative to an average man and the North American beaver. Courtesy UT Austin / Jackson School of Geosciences/ National Center for Health Statistics/ USDA Forest Service.

What happened: While driving down a highway in 2020, Steve May, a research associate at the UT Jackson School of Geosciences, spotted a Buc-ee’s billboard that said "This is Beaver Country."

  • The phrase brought to mind the Texas beaver fossils he had been studying, per a UT news release.

What they're saying: "I thought, 'Yeah, it is beaver country, and it has been for millions of years,'" May said.

