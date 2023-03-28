A partial skull fossil from the ancient beaver Anchitheriomys buceei (on right) alongside a skull reconstruction. Photo: UT Austin / Jackson School of Geosciences / Matthew Brown

A species of ancient beaver that was rediscovered by researchers in the University of Texas at Austin’s fossil collections has been named after the beloved chain Buc-ee's — known for its toothy cartoon beaver mascot.

Details: Anchitheriomys buceei lived in Texas about 15 million years ago and would have looked similar to beavers today — except it was 30% larger than modern beavers.

This scale shows the size of the newly discovered ancient beaver species relative to an average man and the North American beaver. Courtesy UT Austin / Jackson School of Geosciences/ National Center for Health Statistics/ USDA Forest Service.

What happened: While driving down a highway in 2020, Steve May, a research associate at the UT Jackson School of Geosciences, spotted a Buc-ee’s billboard that said "This is Beaver Country."

The phrase brought to mind the Texas beaver fossils he had been studying, per a UT news release.

What they're saying: "I thought, 'Yeah, it is beaver country, and it has been for millions of years,'" May said.