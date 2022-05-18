4 hours ago - Food and Drink

Your favorite Austin snacks

Asher Price
El Milagro chips for sale at Wheatsville Co-op
El Milagro chips for sale at Wheatsville Food Co-op. Photo: Asher Price/Axios

We recently asked Axios readers for Austin snacks that travel well.

What you're saying: You guys had a lot of great suggestions...

Nathan M. asks, "How well would Fredericksburg peaches travel to D.C.?"

Jimmy wrote: "It has got to be pecan pie."

"I think pecans are the right pick," says Aaron D. "The kind of thing LBJ would bring."

  • True story — well, we're pretty sure it's true: LBJ used to fly Blue Bell up to the White House. (Robert Caro: Can you confirm that for us?)
  • Aaron continues: "If you want to level up, make up some Sweet and Spicy Pecans from this Stephan Pyles recipe (originally in 'New Tastes from Texas')."

Teal P. suggested the pralines from Matt's El Rancho.

Jesse S. recommends the churro strips from Austin-based Siete and the pulled-pork-and-gruyere or spinach-and-feta kolaches from Kerlins BBQ.

  • We're not entirely sure how well those kolaches will travel …

Ian O. endorses the churro almonds from H-E-B.

Kandice S. recommends Tiff's Treats, macarons from La Pâtisserie and El Milagro tortilla chips.

"What says Austin more than vegan cheese?" writes Sandra K., in a plug for delicious, decadent and homegrown Rebel Cheese.

Some of you recommended the longhorn-shaped chocolates at Lammes.

And, of course, several of you suggested picking something up from your favorite travel stop, Buc-ee's.

