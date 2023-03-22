The Book Burrow is well stocked — and a nice place to sit. Photo courtesy Kelsey Black

A new, independent bookstore that aims to be a welcoming spot for all readers opens in Pflugerville on Saturday.

Driving the news: The Book Burrow peddles chiefly new books of all genres, but it also has ones that are used (or "pre-loved," as the bookstore calls them), a robust kids' section and books that are now banned elsewhere.

The atmosphere: Homey.

A wall of shelves faces a handful of tables that have Connect Four and other games on hand.

During a soft opening event, a bookstore employee kept kids rapt with a reading of "The Box Turtle," by Austin children's book writer Vanessa Roeder.

What they're saying: "We want to create a community, where every single person who walks through the door feels loved and accepted for who they are," store owner Kelsey Black, previously a data analyst for Google, tells Axios.

Of note: The bookstore shares a space with the charming Three-Legged Goat, a bar that serves up local Texas wines and beers — and the two businesses are teaming up for Friday night wine-and-book pairings.

Adding to the community feel, small gnomes are for sale to raise money for a local charity.

Between the lines: Fast-growing, diverse suburbs like Pflugerville — which grew by nearly 40% (!) between 2010 and 2020 — are at the heart of political activity in Texas.

Austin's progressive politics appear to be pushing out to the suburbs as middle-income earners look farther afield to purchase homes.

Last June marked Pflugerville's first Pride fest.

"Pflugerville is what Austin was 20 years ago — underground grunge, punk, quirky, fun," Black, the store owner, said.

If you go: The bookstore is at 200 E. Pecan St., sharing a strip mall with Pfinesse Salon and Spa, American Shaman CBD, and the Mexican restaurant El Rincon … so you can get your hair done and your enchiladas on before or after your book browsing.