Marta Kostyuk, a 20-year-old Ukrainian, defeated 22-year-old Russian Varvara Gracheva to win the inaugural ATX Open on Sunday.

With the Westwood Country Club crowd in her corner in the final of the WTA event, Kostyuk won 6-3, 7-5 — and a champion's check for $34,228.

What they're saying: "Being in the position that I am in right now, it's extremely special to win this title and I want to dedicate this title to Ukraine and to everyone who is fighting and dying right now," Marta Kostyuk said during her trophy acceptance speech. "Obviously, it's a very special moment."