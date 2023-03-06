1 hour ago - Sports

Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk wins inaugural ATX tennis tourney

Asher Price
Ukrainian tennis player Marta Kostyuk takes a swing at the ball in Sunday's ATX Open.

Ukrainian tennis player Marta Kostyuk takes a swing at the ball in Sunday's ATX Open. Photo courtesy Alex Smith/ATX Open

Marta Kostyuk, a 20-year-old Ukrainian, defeated 22-year-old Russian Varvara Gracheva to win the inaugural ATX Open on Sunday.

  • With the Westwood Country Club crowd in her corner in the final of the WTA event, Kostyuk won 6-3, 7-5 — and a champion's check for $34,228.

What they're saying: "Being in the position that I am in right now, it's extremely special to win this title and I want to dedicate this title to Ukraine and to everyone who is fighting and dying right now," Marta Kostyuk said during her trophy acceptance speech. "Obviously, it's a very special moment."

