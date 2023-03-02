Janae Jefferson, then playing with the Texas Longhorns, takes a swing during the national softball championships last June in Oklahoma City. Photo: Isaiah Vazquez/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

A former major league baseball player and a professional wrestler are teaming up to bring a pro softball franchise to Austin.

Driving the news: The Texas Smoke will be the fourth franchise in Women's Professional Fastpitch.

The league replaces National Pro Fastpitch, which shuttered in 2021 after two decades due to COVID-induced financial losses.

The other current teams in the league are in Viera, Fla.; Oklahoma City; and Rochester, N.Y.

What's happening: The squad is owned by (married couple) former Cincinnati Reds second baseman Brandon Phillips and pro wrestler Jade Cargill.

Details: Former University of Texas softball player and 2022 World Games gold medalist Janae Jefferson was the first player announced for the Smoke, signed to the team as a free agent.

Other Austin connections include therapist Jess Garza as the team's mental performance consultant.

Austinite and professional baseball outfielder Courtney Hawkins will be the assistant general manager.

Austin-based athletic trainer Cullen Nigrini is team's chief medical officer.

Hutto-based agency The Community Factory will also oversee the team's brand and sponsorship partnerships.

What they're saying: "These players are amazing athletes, and we will bring them a new level of support to help them hone their craft," Phillips said in a statement.

Between the lines: A host of women's start-up teams have taken root in Austin lately, but frisbee, roller derby, soccer and football teams have still had trouble finding audiences or generating revenue.

A team spokesperson told Axios the Smoke is "still finalizing the contract for where they will be playing home games."

💭 Our thought bubble: With its season not starting until June, the pro team could piggy-back off the spring success of the University of Texas Longhorns softball team, which was ranked sixth in at least one pre-season poll.