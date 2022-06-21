The growing pro softball landscape

On the heels of the Women's College World Series, two pro softball leagues began play last week.

Why it matters: The existence of multiple leagues is indicative of softball's recent growth, spurred by increasing popularity of the college game and the uptick in investment across women's sports.

AUX is a condensed version of the fantasy-style Athletes Unlimited league that launched in 2020. The standard five-week edition begins its third season in July.

Women's Professional Fastpitch (WPF) replaces National Pro Fastpitch (NPF), which shuttered last year after two decades due to COVID-induced financial losses.

State of play: Jocelyn Alo, the Oklahoma superstar coming off her second straight WCWS title, was drafted No. 1 overall by both leagues.

She chose WPF and debuted on Friday. The league's commissioner, Lauren Chamberlain, is a fellow Sooner whose NCAA career HR record Alo broke in March.

WPF has just two teams for its inaugural, exhibition-style season. Athletes Unlimited has added AUX in year three and inked a two-year broadcast deal with ESPN.

The big picture: Softball is the latest women's sport to see such progress. The WNBA recently raised a record $75 million, the NWSL inked its first CBA and USWNT finally achieved equal pay.

Yes, but: Given the popularity of college softball (the WCWS outdrew the men’s last year), it's surprising that the professional game has yet to truly take off.

Consider that most of Alo's senior teammates' and opponents' careers are now over due to a lack of viable professional options, and it's been that way for decades. One key reason? No external financial support.

The WNBA survived early on thanks to subsidies from the NBA, which still partially owns the league, and the NWSL received similar support from U.S. Soccer. NPF got nothing.

Now, the WNBA and NWSL are thriving, and these nascent softball leagues hope to join them.

What they're saying: "More opportunities for pro softball players is a great thing overall," Athletes Unlimited CEO Jon Patricof tells Axios.