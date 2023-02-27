50 mins ago - Business
Shop at these Austin Black-owned businesses
Support Black-owned businesses beyond Black History Month by visiting local restaurants, boutiques, salons and more.
By the numbers: Just 2%, or 915 of the Austin metro's 44,908 businesses, are Black-owned, per a recent report from LendingTree.
- But there's a lot of room to grow. Black residents make up roughly 7% of the metro area's population.
The big picture: The Austin Black Chamber offers a full list of Black-owned businesses in the area. Here is a small sampling:
- An Event to Remember
- Anything's Baked Potato
- Black Pearl Books
- The Cook's Nook
- The Flower Note
- The Gift Bag
- Hill Country Outdoors
- Hoover's Cooking
- JP's Pancake Company
- Kicking It ATX
- Oatmeal & Company
- Viva La Silk
Flashback: Our 2022 list
