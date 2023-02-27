50 mins ago - Business

Shop at these Austin Black-owned businesses

Nicole Cobler

Photo: Matthew Busch/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Support Black-owned businesses beyond Black History Month by visiting local restaurants, boutiques, salons and more.

By the numbers: Just 2%, or 915 of the Austin metro's 44,908 businesses, are Black-owned, per a recent report from LendingTree.

The big picture: The Austin Black Chamber offers a full list of Black-owned businesses in the area. Here is a small sampling:

Flashback: Our 2022 list

Austinpostcard

