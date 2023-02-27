Support Black-owned businesses beyond Black History Month by visiting local restaurants, boutiques, salons and more.

By the numbers: Just 2%, or 915 of the Austin metro's 44,908 businesses, are Black-owned, per a recent report from LendingTree.

But there's a lot of room to grow. Black residents make up roughly 7% of the metro area's population.

The big picture: The Austin Black Chamber offers a full list of Black-owned businesses in the area. Here is a small sampling:

