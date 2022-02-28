44 mins ago - Food and Drink

Spend your money at these local Black-owned businesses

Nicole Cobler
Photo: Matthew Busch/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Even as Monday marks the conclusion of Black History Month, you can still spend your money, of course, at Black-owned businesses.

Here's a small sampling:

Plus: Check out the lists of the many Black-owned restaurants, shops and services from Austin Justice Coalition and Do512.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Austin.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Austin stories

No stories could be found

Austinpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Austin.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more