Spend your money at these local Black-owned businesses
Even as Monday marks the conclusion of Black History Month, you can still spend your money, of course, at Black-owned businesses.
Here's a small sampling:
- Sam's BBQ.
- Austin Nature Works.
- Bird Bird Biscuit.
- Black Pearl Books.
- Baby Greens.
- Be Beadiful Jewelry.
- Anything's Baked Potato.
- Luv Fats Ice Cream.
- The Cupcake Guys.
- D’Andre Furniture.
- Wasota Vegan Paradise.
- Hill Country Outdoors.
Plus: Check out the lists of the many Black-owned restaurants, shops and services from Austin Justice Coalition and Do512.
