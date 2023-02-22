5 National Margarita Day deals in Austin

Margaritas from El Naranjo, which will offer 20% off margaritas all day. Photo: Courtesy of Resplendent Agency

Restaurants around town are offering specials for National Margarita Day.

We've rounded up some ways to spend your Wednesday happy hour.

The interior Mexican restaurant will offer 20% off all margaritas Wednesday.

Find them at 2717 South Lamar Blvd., Suite 1085.

Of note: El Naranjo chef Iliana de la Vega won the James Beard Foundation award for best chef in Texas.

Both locations — downtown and South Austin — will offer all-day deals.

Details: $6 margaritas, $4 tequila shots and $8 Don Julio Margaritas.

Photo: Courtesy of El Chile

Choose from El Chile's extensive margarita list at 1900 Manor Rd.

Details: $2 off margaritas from 3-5:30pm. Open 'til 10pm Wednesday.

It's margarita week at De Nada in East Austin, featuring three margs made in collaboration with Tequila Tromba.

Details: Find drink specials through Sunday on the spicy marg, sandia marg and El Chingon.

Head to Curra's in South Austin or Hyde Park for marg deals.

Curra's frozen avocado margarita. Photo: Courtesy of Jorge Garcia/Curra's Grill

Details: Curra's Hyde Park will have live music from 5-8 Wednesday with four different tequila and margarita promos.

Pro tip: Try the avocado marg.

