5 National Margarita Day deals in Austin
Restaurants around town are offering specials for National Margarita Day.
- We've rounded up some ways to spend your Wednesday happy hour.
1. El Naranjo
The interior Mexican restaurant will offer 20% off all margaritas Wednesday.
- Find them at 2717 South Lamar Blvd., Suite 1085.
Of note: El Naranjo chef Iliana de la Vega won the James Beard Foundation award for best chef in Texas.
2. Gabriela's
Both locations — downtown and South Austin — will offer all-day deals.
Details: $6 margaritas, $4 tequila shots and $8 Don Julio Margaritas.
3. El Chile Café y Cantina
Choose from El Chile's extensive margarita list at 1900 Manor Rd.
Details: $2 off margaritas from 3-5:30pm. Open 'til 10pm Wednesday.
4. De Nada
It's margarita week at De Nada in East Austin, featuring three margs made in collaboration with Tequila Tromba.
Details: Find drink specials through Sunday on the spicy marg, sandia marg and El Chingon.
5. Curra's Grill
Head to Curra's in South Austin or Hyde Park for marg deals.
Details: Curra's Hyde Park will have live music from 5-8 Wednesday with four different tequila and margarita promos.
Pro tip: Try the avocado marg.
Flashback: Our 2022 picks
