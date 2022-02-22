Where to celebrate National Margarita Day in Austin
It's apparently National Margarita Day, and don't you just feel so lucky to live in Austin on this fine Tuesday?
Where to go: We've rounded up ideas for your happy hour and our favorite spots for a marg:
- El Alma
- Fresa's Chicken Al Carbon
- ATX Cocina
- Cosmic
- Julio's Cafe
- Joann's Fine Foods
- Hotel San Jose
- Licha's Cantina
- Gabrielas Downtown
Nicole's pick: Order a mezcal margarita and lounge on the rooftop patio of Techo Mezcaleria & Agave Bar above Mi Madre's Restaurant.
Asher's pick: Fonda San Miguel, where a pitcher of the frozen stuff is an extended-family holiday favorite.
