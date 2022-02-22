2 hours ago - Things to Do

Where to celebrate National Margarita Day in Austin

Nicole Cobler
A margarita in the foreground. Food in the background.
An avocado margarita from Fresa's Chicken Al Carbon on South First Street. Photo: Nicole Cobler/Axios

It's apparently National Margarita Day, and don't you just feel so lucky to live in Austin on this fine Tuesday?

Where to go: We've rounded up ideas for your happy hour and our favorite spots for a marg:

Nicole's pick: Order a mezcal margarita and lounge on the rooftop patio of Techo Mezcaleria & Agave Bar above Mi Madre's Restaurant.

Asher's pick: Fonda San Miguel, where a pitcher of the frozen stuff is an extended-family holiday favorite.

