I recently swung by Meanwhile Brewing to try Songbird, a chicken sandwich food truck that opened this month at the popular Southeast Austin brewery.
🤤 The big picture: You'll find a menu full of juicy chicken sandwiches, salads, bowls, sweet bites and so much Texas toast.
- On a recent week night, the truck had a steady stream of customers.
Details: The food truck concept is operated by Chef Joshua van den Berg, winner of Food Network's "Chopped," and formerly of Michelin-starred Manhattan restaurant Aldea and Austin's Sushi Bar ATX.
- Songbird joins a stacked roster of food trucks at the brewery, including Side Eye Pie, Pueblo Viejo, Bésame and Distant Relatives.
To order: I loved the classic fried chicken sandwich, with crispy iceberg lettuce, homemade ranch and butter pickles on squishy milk bread.
- Other menu options include the "black magic" with blackened grilled chicken, iceberg lettuce and remoulade; the "brutus" with blackened chicken, bacon and pickled onion; and the general with fried chicken, Tso sauce, broccolini and pickled chili.
- There are some non-chicken options, like the patty melt, veggie sandwich or a sweet bologna sandwich topped with dijon, savory beer cheese and maple syrup — sweet and unique.
On the side: I tried the loaded fries with poblano gravy, farmer's cheese and Benton's bacon. Perfect for sharing with a friend.
- Other sides include sidewinder fries with tallow and blackened magic, or cheese toast.
🛝 Pro tip: Meanwhile has a great playground, making it the perfect place to grab a bite and a beer with the fam.
If you go: Visit Songbird from 4-9pm Thursday, 2-9pm Friday, 12-9pm Saturday and 12-8pm Sunday.
