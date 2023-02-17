I recently swung by Meanwhile Brewing to try Songbird, a chicken sandwich food truck that opened this month at the popular Southeast Austin brewery.

🤤 The big picture: You'll find a menu full of juicy chicken sandwiches, salads, bowls, sweet bites and so much Texas toast.

On a recent week night, the truck had a steady stream of customers.

Details: The food truck concept is operated by Chef Joshua van den Berg, winner of Food Network's "Chopped," and formerly of Michelin-starred Manhattan restaurant Aldea and Austin's Sushi Bar ATX.

Songbird joins a stacked roster of food trucks at the brewery, including Side Eye Pie, Pueblo Viejo, Bésame and Distant Relatives.

To order: I loved the classic fried chicken sandwich, with crispy iceberg lettuce, homemade ranch and butter pickles on squishy milk bread.

Other menu options include the "black magic" with blackened grilled chicken, iceberg lettuce and remoulade; the "brutus" with blackened chicken, bacon and pickled onion; and the general with fried chicken, Tso sauce, broccolini and pickled chili.

There are some non-chicken options, like the patty melt, veggie sandwich or a sweet bologna sandwich topped with dijon, savory beer cheese and maple syrup — sweet and unique.

On the side: I tried the loaded fries with poblano gravy, farmer's cheese and Benton's bacon. Perfect for sharing with a friend.

Other sides include sidewinder fries with tallow and blackened magic, or cheese toast.

🛝 Pro tip: Meanwhile has a great playground, making it the perfect place to grab a bite and a beer with the fam.

If you go: Visit Songbird from 4-9pm Thursday, 2-9pm Friday, 12-9pm Saturday and 12-8pm Sunday.