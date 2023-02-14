I recently stopped by Usta Kababgy, a halal Middle Eastern spot between Sportskingdom Plus and Action Pawn in the Northgate Shopping Center, at North Lamar Boulevard and West Rundberg Lane.

It's a classic strip mall joint, one whose hominess belies the wide, uncharming parking lot that serves as its front porch.

Contemporary Iraqi music is on the playlist at the roughly decade-old restaurant, which has large photos of mosques overlooking comfortable booths — a screen separates the dining room from a prayer area.

What we ate: The baba ghanoush, the Adana kebab platter, a chicken shawarma wrap and a side of falafel.

Everything was excellent — and we consider ourselves keen observers of falafel — but the kebab — smoky, succulent minced lamb, served with a dollop of hummus and roasted onion and tomato — was the star.

🏆 Pro tip: Usta Kababgy has a catering menu, if you're looking for an office-wide lunch option.

Bonus pro tip: After your meal, stop by the Little Walnut Creek library branch, around the back of the mall, and check out their Recycled Reads section for cheap books for sale.

If you go: Usta Kababgy, 9310 N. Lamar Blvd., is open 11am-10pm every day except Wednesday.