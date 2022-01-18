Where to get tasty falafel served up in Austin

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

You can get falafel everywhere from Tel Aviv to Los Angeles, but the best might be dished out of a food truck tucked into a South Austin light industrial enclave.

Details: Because this is Austin, the spot is home to both a Tesla service shop and a pair of beach volleyball courts.

The falafel at Sosa Mediterranean Foods is crisp on the outside and pillowy on the inside, and unusually light.

Haider Harbi, the sole cook, proprietor and dishwasher at Sosa, tells Axios that was his nickname growing up in Baghdad. He serves straightforward fare, but it's excellent.

The chicken in the shawarma wrap was succulent; a cucumber-tomato salad was freshly chopped and gently seasoned; the dolmas were scrumptious.

But the highlight was the falafel, served on a bed of rice with "white and red sauce" and totally moreish.

Of note: Harbi, who has been known to generously hand out falafel as customers decide what to order, said he served in the Iraqi Special Operations Forces before moving to the U.S. nearly a decade ago.