6 Valentine's Day date ideas under $25
It may be too late to make a fancy V-Day reservation, so we've rounded up some suggestions for easy — and budget-friendly — date ideas for you and your sweetie.
1. Take in the skyline
Take a walk along the boardwalk over Lady Bird Lake.
Pro tip: Park at the old Austin American-Statesman building to hop on the trail. Then head east for stunning views over the water.
2. Get a burger deal
Best for: Committed couples looking for a quick and easy dinner.
Location: Jo's Coffee downtown
Details: Two-for-one burgers from 3-6pm every Tuesday this month.
3. Play a round of golf
Play a round at Butler Pitch & Putt, a 9-hole, par-3 course in the heart of the city.
Best for: Sporty couples
Details: A round at Butler, which is open from 8am-8pm, starts at $12.50 per person.
4. Sweeten your day
Grab a raspberry chocolate sweetheart shake from Yummi Joy.
Best for: Nostalgic love birds
Details: Find your favorite long-lost candy, craft sodas and vegan ice cream.
5. Watch a movie
Choose from a Valentine's-themed lineup of movies at Alamo Drafthouse locations.
Details: Choose from David Lynch's "Wild at Heart," "Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind" and more.
6. Grab ice cream on South Congress
Best for: Couples with a sweet tooth.
Location: Jeni's or Amy's on South Congress.
Pro tip: Take your ice cream to go and stroll up South Congress.
Dig deeper: More cheap dates under $25.
