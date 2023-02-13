This is your sign to take your valentine on a walk over Lady Bird Lake. Photo: Visions of America/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

It may be too late to make a fancy V-Day reservation, so we've rounded up some suggestions for easy — and budget-friendly — date ideas for you and your sweetie.

1. Take in the skyline

Take a walk along the boardwalk over Lady Bird Lake.

Pro tip: Park at the old Austin American-Statesman building to hop on the trail. Then head east for stunning views over the water.

2. Get a burger deal

Best for: Committed couples looking for a quick and easy dinner.

Location: Jo's Coffee downtown

Details: Two-for-one burgers from 3-6pm every Tuesday this month.

Photo: Courtesy of Jo's Coffee Shop

3. Play a round of golf

Play a round at Butler Pitch & Putt, a 9-hole, par-3 course in the heart of the city.

Best for: Sporty couples

Details: A round at Butler, which is open from 8am-8pm, starts at $12.50 per person.

4. Sweeten your day

Grab a raspberry chocolate sweetheart shake from Yummi Joy.

Best for: Nostalgic love birds

Details: Find your favorite long-lost candy, craft sodas and vegan ice cream.

Photo: Courtesy of Yummi Joy

5. Watch a movie

Choose from a Valentine's-themed lineup of movies at Alamo Drafthouse locations.

Details: Choose from David Lynch's "Wild at Heart," "Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind" and more.

6. Grab ice cream on South Congress

Best for: Couples with a sweet tooth.

Location: Jeni's or Amy's on South Congress.

Pro tip: Take your ice cream to go and stroll up South Congress.

