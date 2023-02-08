Data: Kimley-Horn and Associates; Map: Axios Visuals

A residential development proposal could transform a 2.84-acre section of South Congress Avenue, with 375 units planned near Live Oak Street.

Driving the news: The proposal by real estate development firm Intracorp would replace a senior living facility, two auto repair shops and surface parking on the east side of South Congress.

A letter to the city filed on behalf of engineering firm Kimley-Horn and Associates describes the planned site as a "seven-story mixed use development with multifamily residential housing, ground floor retail, below grade parking garage and a separate five-unit townhome."

Why it matters: The redevelopment at 2105 and 2109 South Congress Avenue — sandwiched between Vinaigrette and Lively Middle School — would be the latest transformation of Austin's historic South Congress Avenue.

The street is now home to Soho House, several national retail stores including Hermès, Nike and Lululemon, and soon, a massive redevelopment just south of the Ann Richards Bridge.

Meanwhile, longtime local businesses like Lucy in Disguise with Diamonds, South Congress Books and Uncommon Objects have been priced out as the thoroughfare becomes one of the city's top tourist destinations.

What's next: The development application is now under review with the city.