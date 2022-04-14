The redevelopment of an Austin urban void

A low-slung, underdeveloped urban void by the corner of East Riverside and South Congress Avenue is poised to transform big-time.

The big picture: A long-abandoned strip club, the dormant Austin American-Statesman property, a tire shop and nail salon will likely soon be razed or remade for a series of projects lining up city permits.

Driving the news: This week, NoCo Hospitality announced it was remodeling La Bare, the old strip club that shuttered in 2007, into a new nightlife venue.

It closed after city officials decided that as an adult-oriented business, it was too close to the Texas School for the Deaf and the Lady Bird Lake Trail.

The reimagined venue, on an 11-acre lot that's also leased by the Texas Department of Transportation, will be opened by a group behind the new Higher Ground bar downtown, as well as Hotel Vegas, Volstead and Reina.

The 12,000-square-foot space is currently under construction with architect Fred Hubnik (Whislers, Nickel City, Sour Duck Market) as the design lead.

Bobby Clay, talent booker for C3 Presents, which is helping fund the project, told Axios the new venue will specialize in electronic music.

What they're saying: "Our project presents an opportunity to ensure that music remains an integral part of the redevelopment of South Congress and the South Central Waterfront District," Chris Skyles, co-founder and managing partner of Elevate Development Partners, another project funder, told Axios.

Meanwhile: The Austin City Council is chewing over final approval for the massive redevelopment of the Statesman building, with negotiations over affordable housing requirements.

A rendering of the American-Statesman redevelopment project. Photo courtesy of Endeavor Real Estate Group

And a 330-foot office tower is in the works for a portion of South Congress Avenue just south of the Ann Richards Bridge. The proposed tower would replace a Firestone Complete Auto Care, Bridgestone tire shop and River Spa Nail Salon.

Our thought bubble: When it comes to highest and best use, there's not much that currently speaks for this strategically important Austin spot.