Rain today in Central Texas could be a foretaste of a wet 2023.

As much as 2 inches could fall in the Austin area, per the National Weather Service.

Why it matters: Much of Texas along and west of I-35 is experiencing drought conditions, with exceptional drought, the most critical level, in portions of the Hill Country, per the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Between the lines: Rainfall is critical for agriculture and replenishing the Highland Lakes northwest of Austin that serve as Austin's water supply.

Lakes Travis and Buchanan are now at 52% capacity.

The communities on the shores of those lakes depend on the water for tourism and recreation.

Austin-area industrial operations, including computer chip manufacturers, rely on a steady supply of the lake water for rinsing and cleaning silicon wafers.

Downstream, the water cools the South Texas nuclear reactor and sustains the ecosystem in Matagorda Bay, roughly 175 miles southeast of Austin.

The global picture: Meteorologists say sea surface temperatures in the equatorial Pacific Ocean are likely on the upswing, with far-reaching consequences for our area.

The current La Niña ocean pattern, as it's known, began in 2020. La Niña, characterized by cooler-than-average waters in parts of the Pacific, typically leads to above-normal temperatures — and below-normal precipitation — in Central Texas.

The federal Climate Prediction Center predicts with an 82% probability that those waters will shift at least to normal conditions between March and May — possibly bringing more rain to our area.

What they're saying: "Even though the influence of La Niña itself will be removed by mid spring or summer, the conditions of well-below normal rainfall to the west of Austin means soil moistures are much lower than normal — so that sets us up for a very similar summer to what we saw last year, warmer and drier than normal," National Weather Service meteorologist Keith White tells Axios.

A lot depends on April and May. If they're rainy, that could "limit the potential for excessive heat, especially early in the summer," he said.

The Climate Prediction Center suggests El Niño — warmer-than-average conditions in the Pacific — could take hold in the fall. Some of Central Texas' biggest rain bombs have occurred during El Niño cycles.

What's next: The state climatologist has reported that Central Texas will get hotter and drier in coming decades as the global climate changes.