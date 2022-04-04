The Austin area is "starving for rain"

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

The temperatures have yet not grown scorching, but Austin is headed for what could be a devastating drought.

Why it matters: Central Texas can be pretty darn inhospitable for humankind when water is in short supply.

Rainfall is critical for grain growing and the region's industrial operations — as chip manufacturers like Samsung rely on a steady supply of H2O.

It's also crucial for replenishing the Highland Lakes, the string of dammed lakes that run northwest of Austin whose economies are built around recreation and tourism.

And, of course, we use water to wash our dishes and clothes, to bathe and, at bottom, to live.

At first blush: Austin rainfall year-to-date at first appears to be only a little below average, with accumulation through April 1 this year at 6.10 inches — not a dramatic drop from the normal 7.49 inches.

Of note: 1925's record year-to-date low accumulation was only 0.97 inches.

Yes, but: Downpours during a several-day stretch at the end of January and beginning of February accounted for 4.75 inches of total rainfall this year — leaving the greater Austin area feeling otherwise parched.

What they're saying: Those big rainfalls "kind of skew the data," Matt Brady, a meteorologist in the National Weather Service's New Braunfels office, told Axios.

"We’ve been really dry outside that one week of rain," he said. Otherwise, "we'd be right near" record lows.

A couple months on from those big rains, and "the soil is all dried up," Brady said. "We're starving for rain."

Lake Travis, a key reservoir for Central Texas, is currently 68% full, and 10 feet below its historic average for this time of year.

Zoom out: In an alarming new outlook, the National Weather Service said Thursday that drought conditions are likely to persist and even expand across a vast stretch of the country — including Central Texas.

Texas is more prone to drought when La Niña conditions are present in the tropical Pacific Ocean — as they are now — driving the jet stream north and leaving parts of the U.S. especially dry.

Meanwhile, Texas' climate is generally growing hotter and drier amid human-induced global warming.

Flashback: During the wretched drought a decade or so ago, which saw record lows in rainfalls, Austin ordered restaurants to serve water only upon request, while restricting lawn-watering, the use of ornamental fountains and car-washing.

Then-Gov. Rick Perry officially designated several days as ones to pray for rain.

A cow looks for a piece of green grass in the bottom of an empty stock tank at a ranch near Manor on in July 2011. Photo: Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via USA TODAY NETWORK

None of the ramped-up restrictions from a decade ago are in the offing just now, but the table is set for wide government and utility action should we find ourselves in a super-dry summer.

Our thought bubble: In our politicized COVID-era, expect resistance to water restrictions to emerge should a drought require them.