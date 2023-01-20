Austin officials want to hear from former lifeguards whose summer stints were career stepping stones.

The big picture: A new lifeguard survey is part of a strategy to stave off another potential summer lifeguard crisis.

Flashback: Some Austin public pools opened later than normal last summer — or were shuttered altogether — because of a lifeguard shortage.

By the numbers: Austin's Parks and Recreation Department aims to open all operational public pools this summer but cannot reach that goal unless the city can train and hire over 700 lifeguards.

Lifeguard training and hiring starts at age 15 and there is no age limit.

The city oversees 34 pools, including Barton Springs.

What they're asking: The new recruitment strategy aims to fold in stories from those who have sat in the elevated thrones.

The survey asks "Did the training, skills and experience that you got as a lifeguard help you with your career path?"

"What did you like about being a lifeguard?"

Last year, we asked readers about their own memories lifeguarding.

Catie H. wrote us to say lifeguarding taught her "how to manage in a crisis situation."

Between the lines: Austin recently raised its minimum wage to $20 per hour to keep up with the cost of living.

Lifeguards now get free training and a free uniform.

There is also a $400 lifeguard training stipend for staff who complete a certain number of work hours during the swim season.

Lifeguards also get a free CapMetro pass.

The bottom line: Yes, it's January, but it's never too early to get ahead of a potential summer calamity.