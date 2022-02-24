City of Austin puts out call for lifeguards

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Yes, it's totally frigid outside, but we can all daydream about diving into a city pool on a hot day.

Driving the news: Austin Parks and Recreation's Aquatic Division is putting out a call for summer lifeguards.

By the numbers: Austin currently has 95 lifeguards on staff — but the Aquatics team needs around 650 to open summer pools for the 2022 swim season, which starts June 3.

Between the lines: Pay starts at $15 per hour, and lifeguards must be at least 15 years old.

What they're saying: "Help spread the word about these great jobs working outdoors and being a hero," the Aquatics Division said in a press release. "Lifeguarding can be the start of a great career in safety and public service."