Austin airport among top 10 for gun discoveries

When packing for that weekend trip to visit your grandparents, please remember to put your Glock in your checked baggage.

Driving the news: Austin-Bergstrom International Airport was a top-10 city for firearm discoveries in 2022, per the U.S. Transportation Security Administration.

By the numbers: 150 guns were found at the ABIA security checkpoints in 2022 — up from 110 guns 2021.

  • Nationally, 88% of the 6,542 firearms discovered in carry-on bags last year were loaded.

For the record: Guns must be unloaded and locked in a hard-sided container — and transported as checked baggage only.

  • Replica firearms — including firearm replicas that are toys — and silencers may be transported in checked baggage only.

Yes, but: Rifle scopes are permitted in carry-on baggage.

Of note: A traveler with an improperly stored gun who has been approved for TSA PreCheck will lose PreCheck privileges.

