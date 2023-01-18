Data: TSA; Chart: Alice Feng/Axios

When packing for that weekend trip to visit your grandparents, please remember to put your Glock in your checked baggage.

Driving the news: Austin-Bergstrom International Airport was a top-10 city for firearm discoveries in 2022, per the U.S. Transportation Security Administration.

By the numbers: 150 guns were found at the ABIA security checkpoints in 2022 — up from 110 guns 2021.

Nationally, 88% of the 6,542 firearms discovered in carry-on bags last year were loaded.

For the record: Guns must be unloaded and locked in a hard-sided container — and transported as checked baggage only.

Replica firearms — including firearm replicas that are toys — and silencers may be transported in checked baggage only.

Yes, but: Rifle scopes are permitted in carry-on baggage.

Of note: A traveler with an improperly stored gun who has been approved for TSA PreCheck will lose PreCheck privileges.