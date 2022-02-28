TSA warns of travelers bringing guns to the Austin airport

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Loaded guns are showing up in the security lines at Austin's airport.

Driving the news: Transportation Security Administration officials are sounding the alarm over how often they're finding travelers with handguns carried to security checkpoints at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

Of scary note: The majority of those guns are found to be loaded.

What they're saying: "The most common excuse we hear is that someone forgot their gun was in their carry-on luggage," said Gilbert Almaraz, TSA's acting federal security director for the Austin airport. "If you own a firearm, you need to know where it is at all times. It's part of being a responsible gun owner."

By the numbers: The TSA team at Austin-Bergstrom airport detected 110 guns at security checkpoints in 2021 and 16 so far this year.

For context: More than 13.5 million passengers flew through Austin last year.

Why it matters: It's super annoying to everyone else in the security line.

When you show up at a checkpoint with a firearm, the security line comes to a standstill until the police resolve the incident — delaying already-stressed travelers from getting to their gates.

Plus: You could face a civil penalty that can stretch into the thousands of dollars, whether or not you have a concealed carry permit.

You could face a civil penalty that can stretch into the thousands of dollars, whether or not you have a concealed carry permit. 1 unsurprising, but kinda funny note: A traveler with a gun who is a member of TSA PreCheck will lose PreCheck privileges.

How to fly with a gun: Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are properly packaged and declared at their airline ticket counter.

Firearms must be unloaded, placed in a hard-sided locked case and packed separately from ammunition.

Flashback: We reported last year on ABIA's most commonly flagged weapons at security.

Zoom out: Nationwide, TSA officers detected 5,972 guns at airport security checkpoints last year.