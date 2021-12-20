Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Despite two decades of tightened carry-on rules, airline passengers at Austin-Bergstrom keep trying to bring prohibited stuff on planes. Especially weapons.

Zooming in: We asked the Transportation Security Administration for a list of the most commonly flagged items at ABIA (outside of oversized liquids) this year.

Most common, by weight: Knives, tools, pepper spray, tasers and weights (such as dumbells).

This year, TSA in Austin has seen an unusually high number of BB guns.

Overall, airport security agents have confiscated more than 7,000 pounds of material, roughly the weight of a small elephant, this year in Austin.

What they're saying: "Anything that can be used as a weapon is considered a prohibited item," TSA spokesperson Patricia Mancha tells Axios. "So you can bring a blender, as long as the blade is removed and placed in your checked luggage."

"We often see things like novelty items — baseball bats, tortilla presses made of stone or metal, items shaped like bombs or grenades — that aren't allowed in checked or carry-on bags," she added.

Party trick: At your next gathering (or virtual cocktail hour — thanks Omicron), use TSA's list of approved items for a game of "Can you bring this on a plane?"

Real items on the list:

🥃 Alcohol over 140 proof? NO

🦴 Artificial skeleton bones? YES

🐻 Something called bear bangers? NO

🍼 Breast milk? YES

💥Bang snaps? NO

🦌 Antlers? YES

🪓 You can check axes and hatches, but don't think about carrying them on.

🎳 Same with bowling pins, for you jugglers out there.