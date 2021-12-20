TSA's most commonly flagged carry-ons at Austin's airpot
Despite two decades of tightened carry-on rules, airline passengers at Austin-Bergstrom keep trying to bring prohibited stuff on planes. Especially weapons.
Zooming in: We asked the Transportation Security Administration for a list of the most commonly flagged items at ABIA (outside of oversized liquids) this year.
Most common, by weight: Knives, tools, pepper spray, tasers and weights (such as dumbells).
- This year, TSA in Austin has seen an unusually high number of BB guns.
- Overall, airport security agents have confiscated more than 7,000 pounds of material, roughly the weight of a small elephant, this year in Austin.
What they're saying: "Anything that can be used as a weapon is considered a prohibited item," TSA spokesperson Patricia Mancha tells Axios. "So you can bring a blender, as long as the blade is removed and placed in your checked luggage."
- "We often see things like novelty items — baseball bats, tortilla presses made of stone or metal, items shaped like bombs or grenades — that aren't allowed in checked or carry-on bags," she added.
Party trick: At your next gathering (or virtual cocktail hour — thanks Omicron), use TSA's list of approved items for a game of "Can you bring this on a plane?"
Real items on the list:
🥃 Alcohol over 140 proof? NO
🦴 Artificial skeleton bones? YES
🐻 Something called bear bangers? NO
🍼 Breast milk? YES
💥Bang snaps? NO
🦌 Antlers? YES
🪓 You can check axes and hatches, but don't think about carrying them on.
🎳 Same with bowling pins, for you jugglers out there.
