Prince Harry's memoir, "Spare," is in high demand across the country. Photo: Adam Berry/Getty Images

Austinites hoping to check out Prince Harry’s memoir, "Spare," should settle in for a long wait.

What happened: The book came out Tuesday, but you can't find a single copy on the shelf at Austin-area libraries.

By the numbers: More than 331 Austin Public Library patrons have joined the waitlist for one of 54 copies of the book.

An additional 360 holds were placed on 25 copies of the eBook.

Roughly 400 people were in line for one of 29 copies of the downloadable audiobook.

Yes, but: Central Texans in surrounding cities might have better luck.

The Round Rock Public Library has ordered two copies with just one person on the waitlist.

The San Marcos Public Library catalog shows 13 holds for at least one copy.

What they're saying: Austin Public Library spokesperson Baylor Johnson said when staff sees high demand for a book, "We definitely take notice.

"We look at our collections budget and determine whether or not we need to purchase more copies to ensure that wait times are reasonable," Johnson told Axios.

Zoom out: Even longer waitlists have been reported beyond Austin, according to our colleagues at Axios Twin Cities, D.C. and Richmond.

Driving the interest: "Spare" climbed to the No. 1 bestseller spots on Amazon and at Barnes & Noble in the U.S. following a "press frenzy" over juicy leaks and pre-publication interviews.

