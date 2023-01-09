In the annals of Austin pandemic closures, we're sorry to report that Violet Crown Clubhouse in Crestview is soon shuttering.

The big picture: Situated in a former pharmacy, with checkerboard floor tiles and lots of wood paneling, the milkshake-and-arcade joint has been the perfect spot for kids to chill after school — or for adults to revive their killer joystick skills.

Part of the interior of the Violet Crown Clubhouse. Photo: Asher Price/Axios

The neighborhood hangout has Galaga, Tron and Ms. Pac-Man on hand — and even little stools so 6-year-olds can reach controls.

Plus: The clubhouse, which opened in 2019, played host to everything from local bluegrass bands to Drag Queen Story Time, as well as school film clubs and Girl Scouts gatherings.

What they're saying: "We were able to create a feeling of the old Austin when the neighborhood really needed it," Mike Lavigne, a founder of the clubhouse, tells Axios. "Our motto was always 'Yes, we can do that.'"

Lately, labor shortages and inflation were making it hard to keep beers cheap, and city rules had put a damper on a some of the clubhouse's outdoor programming.

With the clubhouse a labor of love — Lavigne and his business partner Nate Walker have public affairs consultancies — the time had come to close up.

What's next: Among other scheduled shows, Blowcomotion brass band will perform Saturday at 3pm and the last scheduled dance is Sunday at 7pm, with Austin Silent Disco spinning the tracks.