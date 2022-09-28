Clarksville standby Nau's Enfield Drug, open since 1951, will soon close its doors permanently.

Driving the news: The drugstore was never able to recover from the pre-pandemic shuttering of its old-school soda fountain.

The diner portion had closed due to a mix of labor shortages and property upkeep needs.

"If the diner was open we wouldn't be losing money every month," cashier Haley Leichter told Axios.

The business will close by March, if not sooner, she said.

Milk-shake mixers are among the merchandise that has sold at Nau's. Photo: Asher Price/Axios

Flashback: Nau's managers previously said the store was struggling to make ends meet, telling KVUE last year that their prescriptions had drastically dropped amid nationwide drug shortages.

"We were probably averaging about 100 prescriptions a day," manager Laura Labay told KVUE. "I've noticed my fills going down to 20, 30 a day."

What we'll miss: The thick shakes, the cheap, old-school burgers, the swivel stools and the very friendly service.