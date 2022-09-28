2 hours ago - News
Nau's, stalwart Austin drugstore, to close
Clarksville standby Nau's Enfield Drug, open since 1951, will soon close its doors permanently.
Driving the news: The drugstore was never able to recover from the pre-pandemic shuttering of its old-school soda fountain.
- The diner portion had closed due to a mix of labor shortages and property upkeep needs.
- "If the diner was open we wouldn't be losing money every month," cashier Haley Leichter told Axios.
- The business will close by March, if not sooner, she said.
Flashback: Nau's managers previously said the store was struggling to make ends meet, telling KVUE last year that their prescriptions had drastically dropped amid nationwide drug shortages.
- "We were probably averaging about 100 prescriptions a day," manager Laura Labay told KVUE. "I've noticed my fills going down to 20, 30 a day."
What we'll miss: The thick shakes, the cheap, old-school burgers, the swivel stools and the very friendly service.
