Nau's, stalwart Austin drugstore, to close

Asher Price
Exterior of Nau's Enfield Drug
The exterior of Nau's. Photo: Asher Price/Axios

Clarksville standby Nau's Enfield Drug, open since 1951, will soon close its doors permanently.

Driving the news: The drugstore was never able to recover from the pre-pandemic shuttering of its old-school soda fountain.

  • The diner portion had closed due to a mix of labor shortages and property upkeep needs.
  • "If the diner was open we wouldn't be losing money every month," cashier Haley Leichter told Axios.
  • The business will close by March, if not sooner, she said.
Milk-shake mixers for sale at Nau's
Milk-shake mixers are among the merchandise that has sold at Nau's. Photo: Asher Price/Axios

Flashback: Nau's managers previously said the store was struggling to make ends meet, telling KVUE last year that their prescriptions had drastically dropped amid nationwide drug shortages.

  • "We were probably averaging about 100 prescriptions a day," manager Laura Labay told KVUE. "I've noticed my fills going down to 20, 30 a day."

What we'll miss: The thick shakes, the cheap, old-school burgers, the swivel stools and the very friendly service.

