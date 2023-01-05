Chris Beard of the Texas Longhorns looks on during a game against Texas Tech last year. Photo: John E. Moore III/Getty Images

The University of Texas has fired its men's basketball coach, less than a month after suspending him following an arrest on domestic violence charges.

Driving the news: Chris Beard had signed a seven-year contract with Texas in April 2021 for around $5 million a year, but he was suspended Dec. 12.

A woman who identified herself to Austin police as Beard's fiancée said he had become "super violent" during an argument, per an Austin Police Department affidavit. Beard was charged with a third-degree felony assault on a family member.

What they're saying: "This has been a difficult situation that we've been diligently working through," UT athletic director Chris Del Conte said Thursday.

The Austin American-Statesman has reported that Perry Minton, Beard's lawyer, wrote UT, saying, "I want to be on record as emphatically stating, and herein memorializing, that Coach Beard has not done anything to violate any provision of his contract with the University of Texas."

Of note: Per its contract with the coach, UT may fire or suspend Beard with cause if, "any conduct (a) that the university administration reasonably determines is clearly unbecoming to a head coach and reflects poorly on the university, the program, or the University of Texas system; or (b) resulting in a criminal charge being brought against a head coach involving a felony, or any crime involving theft, dishonesty, or moral turpitude," per reporting by the Austin American-Statesman.

What's next: The sixth-ranked basketball team, which has gone 5-1 since Beard was suspended, plays at Oklahoma State at 11am Saturday.