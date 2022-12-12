University of Texas men's basketball coach Chris Beard was in the Travis County Jail on Monday morning after being charged with third-degree felony assault on a family member, Axios confirmed with the Travis County Sheriff's Office.

Driving the news: Beard was booked into the jail shortly after 4am on a charge of assault on a family/household member by impeding breath circulation, per the jail's website.

Of note: A third-degree felony carries a punishment range of two to 10 years in prison with fines up to $10,000 upon conviction.

What they're saying: UT released a statement on the arrest, saying "the university is aware of the situation regarding Chris Beard. We are continuing to gather information and monitoring the legal process."

A copy of the arrest affidavit was not yet available as of Monday morning.

Context: Now in his second season at the helm of the Longhorns, Beard earns more than $5 million annually, making him one of the highest-paid college basketball coaches nationally.

Last year he led the Longhorns to a 22-12 record and their first NCAA Tournament win since 2014.

What's next: The 7-1 Longhorns, ranked No. 2 nationally, are scheduled to play Rice at the Moody Center in Austin Monday night.