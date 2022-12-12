University of Texas basketball coach Chris Beard charged with assault
University of Texas men's basketball coach Chris Beard was in the Travis County Jail on Monday morning after being charged with third-degree felony assault on a family member, Axios confirmed with the Travis County Sheriff's Office.
Driving the news: Beard was booked into the jail shortly after 4am on a charge of assault on a family/household member by impeding breath circulation, per the jail's website.
- Of note: A third-degree felony carries a punishment range of two to 10 years in prison with fines up to $10,000 upon conviction.
What they're saying: UT released a statement on the arrest, saying "the university is aware of the situation regarding Chris Beard. We are continuing to gather information and monitoring the legal process."
- A copy of the arrest affidavit was not yet available as of Monday morning.
Context: Now in his second season at the helm of the Longhorns, Beard earns more than $5 million annually, making him one of the highest-paid college basketball coaches nationally.
- Last year he led the Longhorns to a 22-12 record and their first NCAA Tournament win since 2014.
What's next: The 7-1 Longhorns, ranked No. 2 nationally, are scheduled to play Rice at the Moody Center in Austin Monday night.