UT men's basketball gathering steam ahead of March Madness

The University of Texas men's basketball team appears finally to be clicking.

Driving the news: A month ahead of the Big 12 Basketball Tournament and the year-end NCAA tournament, the Longhorns are putting together impressive victories. A big test comes Saturday, as the 20th-ranked UT squad takes on No. 10 Baylor up in Waco.

Why it matters: A victory against Baylor, last year's national champion, would bookend an impressive week that began with UT's thrilling Monday night upset against No. 8 Kansas.

The 79-76 victory saw UT fans rush the Erwin Center court and likely punched the Longhorns' ticket to the NCAA tourney.

For a brief moment, you might have thought UT was a basketball school.

Of note: The Big 12 on Wednesday fined Texas $25,000 and issued a public reprimand as a penalty for fans storming the court.

We're guessing Chris Beard, UT's new head basketball coach, who has made fan support a big theme of his short tenure, thinks it's a bargain.

Meanwhile: The women's squad, ranked 16th, had lost three straight games to ranked opponents before defeating Texas Tech Wednesday night.

What's next: The women's team can fully bust out of its doldrums with a win this Saturday against 12th-ranked Oklahoma — 7pm at the Erwin Center.