UT men's basketball gathering steam ahead of March Madness

Asher Price
UT and Kansas basketball players square off on the court.
Timmy Allen of the Texas Longhorns eyes Christian Braun of the Kansas Jayhawks before passing the ball. Photo: Chris Covatta/Getty Images

The University of Texas men's basketball team appears finally to be clicking.

Driving the news: A month ahead of the Big 12 Basketball Tournament and the year-end NCAA tournament, the Longhorns are putting together impressive victories. A big test comes Saturday, as the 20th-ranked UT squad takes on No. 10 Baylor up in Waco.

Why it matters: A victory against Baylor, last year's national champion, would bookend an impressive week that began with UT's thrilling Monday night upset against No. 8 Kansas.

  • The 79-76 victory saw UT fans rush the Erwin Center court and likely punched the Longhorns' ticket to the NCAA tourney.
  • For a brief moment, you might have thought UT was a basketball school.

Of note: The Big 12 on Wednesday fined Texas $25,000 and issued a public reprimand as a penalty for fans storming the court.

  • We're guessing Chris Beard, UT's new head basketball coach, who has made fan support a big theme of his short tenure, thinks it's a bargain.

Meanwhile: The women's squad, ranked 16th, had lost three straight games to ranked opponents before defeating Texas Tech Wednesday night.

What's next: The women's team can fully bust out of its doldrums with a win this Saturday against 12th-ranked Oklahoma — 7pm at the Erwin Center.

