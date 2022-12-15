As Austin's new mayor, Watson sure to shape City Hall politics

With the dust settled on Austin's big municipal elections, we decided to take a look at winners and losers.

Driving the news: Kirk Watson, who squeaked back into office by dominating precincts west of Mopac, could have a governing coalition right from the get-go.

Alison Alter and Leslie Pool of Northwest and North Austin, and newly elected City Council member Ryan Alter (a former Watson aide) in South Austin are likely to collaborate with the new mayor.

Watson could also draw support on some matters from members as politically diverse as Mackenzie Kelly of Northwest Austin and José Velásquez, who will represent East and South Austin .

Winners: Big land developers and their attorneys, who may face fewer major demands from a mayor who campaigned on his deal-cutting prowess.

Plus: The Texas Department of Transportation, which may now see less pushback from City Hall on its I-35 expansion plans .

Losers: By the same token, transportation reformers, who have been trying to stymie the highway project.

Red tape. Watson and urbanists who were elected have talked about shortening the review process and reducing parking minimums for new construction.

Between the lines: The victory of the progressive Zohaib "Zo" Qadri in a central Austin council district previously held by preservation-minded Kathie Tovo, could shape issues ranging from affordable housing to a coming police contract.

Yes, but: Jose "Chito" Vela III, the council member most likely to lead a real shake up of the police, doesn't have enough allies to get that done.

What they're saying: Watson was elected by "parts of this city who are very deeply invested in protecting the status quo," João Paulo M. Connolly, organizing director for Austin Justice Coalition, tells Axios. "I see this Council gridlocked" as a result.

The other side: "Kirk's victory is a rejection of City Hall's last four years, where standard of living in Austin has measurably declined as public safety, affordability and homelessness have all become urgent crises," officials with Save Austin Now Political Action Committee, which has pushed for more police on the streets, said.