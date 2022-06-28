The widening of I-35 is destined for a long, contentious fight, as a trio of nonprofits is now suing the state highway department over its plans.

Catch up quick: The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) wants to widen and make other alterations to the 28-mile stretch between Pflugerville and Buda.

But the nonprofits argue that the project is "wasteful and harmful."

Between the lines: Officials at the Texas Public Interest Research Group, Environment Texas and Rethink35 accuse the transportation department of breaking the highway expansion into three separate plans to avoid more rigorous, federally-required environmental review and public engagement.

The big picture: TxDOT has claimed that expanding I-35 is necessary to accommodate the region's booming population, improve emergency response times and ease traffic.

Yes, but: Some traffic experts say expanding the highway will actually add more vehicles to Austin's roads.

What they're saying: "The public has a right to consider options for I-35 that will actually work, including alternatives to driving, not just expansion," said Rethink35 executive director Adam Greenfield. "This is also a major equity issue: Widening freeways worsens serious and fatal traffic crashes, air pollution, noise and carbon emissions, all of which disproportionately impact low-income communities and communities of color."

TxDOT officials did not respond to Axios' request for comment.

Flashback: KUT reported earlier this year state and city engineers were considering ways to ease opposition to the project, such as:

Lower I-35 under more cross streets, including Holly Street and Woodland Avenue, and increase the number of pedestrian crossings.

Reduce speed limits on frontage roads, in keeping with speeds on Burnet Road, Lamar Boulevard and East Riverside Drive.

Shift frontage roads downtown entirely to the west side of the highway, freeing up the east side for more park land.

All those options remain under consideration, per a June 9 city memo.

The bottom line: Avoid traffic-heavy I-35 at all costs.