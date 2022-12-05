Sloane Stephens, a former U.S. Open tennis champion, has committed to playing in this February's inaugural ATX Open.

Why it matters: Landing bold-faced tennis names for the draw is key as tournament organizers try to build up its prestige — and plump up publicity.

American Danielle Collins, the 2022 Australian Open finalist, was the first player to commit to the ATX Open, a Women's Tennis Association event at the Westwood Country Club, not far from downtown.

What they're saying: “We anticipated American players would welcome the opportunity to play on home soil, and these early commitments certainly validate that," said Christo Van Rensburg, director of event organizer DropShot Series Tournament.

Return of serve: The ATX Open, with a 32-player singles draw as well as a 16-team doubles field, is one of only four standalone WTA tournaments scheduled to take place in the United States during the 2023 season.

"It is always exciting to participate in new tournaments that have big visions," said Stephens, who peaked at No. 3 in the world in 2018. "For me personally, Austin is a great city, and playing on home soil is always special.”

Collins is currently ranked 14th in the world; Stephens, 37th.

If you go: Reserved single session seating starts at $20 for the opening rounds and $75 for Sunday’s final round.

The bottom line: Tournament organizers would not comment on whether Stephens or Collins are receiving a special appearance fee or other accommodation.