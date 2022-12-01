Austin mayoral candidates head to runoff election
Austin voters get a second chance, starting Thursday, to decide who leads our city.
Driving the news: Early voting runs through Dec. 9 in the runoff election for Austin mayor and several City Council seats.
- Election Day is Dec. 13.
Catch up quick: In November, state Rep. Celia Israel upset Kirk Watson — the former Austin mayor and state senator, who has raised far more campaign cash — but failed to get over 50% of the votes.
Between the lines: Watson, who dominated in the suburbs and area west of MoPac, has played up progressive talking points to voters — while aiming to woo conservative voters who cast ballots for third-place finisher Jennifer Virden.
- He has sent one mailer calling for enforcing public camping restrictions and fully staffing police — and touting endorsements by Austin's fire and EMS unions — and another about LGBTQ+ rights, racial justice, affordability and climate matters — highlighting endorsements by environmental groups and Democratic clubs.
- Virden hasn't endorsed either candidate — but is encouraging her supporters to cast a ballot.
State of play: Israel, who carried much of East and Central Austin, benefited from endorsements by both the Austin Chronicle and the Austin American-Statesman.
- That's key to winning votes among people drawn to the polls to cast ballots in more prominent state and federal races — and who may quickly search for voter guides as they stand in line.
Yes, but: Beto O'Rourke isn't on the ballot this time around.
What they're saying: "You're less likely to have uninformed voters show up for the runoff," Ed Espinoza, president of Progress Texas, a progressive political messaging nonprofit, tells Axios.
- "You're dealing with an older, more educated electorate, a bit more in tune to the local issues that we deal with every day, in terms of housing and zoning."
Be smart: Find more information about polling locations here.
