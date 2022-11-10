Data: Travis County Clerk; Map: Erin Davis and Simran Parwani/Axios Visuals

Voting patterns in the first round of Austin's mayoral race laid bare, once again, Austin's east-west divide.

Driving the news: Jolting the punditry class, state Rep. Celia Israel out-dueled her better-funded opponent, Kirk Watson, by about 15,000 votes, dominating precincts in East Austin.

Watson reigned in wealthier, whiter precincts to the west of I-35.

The top two vote-getters are headed for a December runoff since neither won more than 50% of the vote.

What they're saying: "There is a mandate in Austin now that affordability and displacement need to be addressed in a comprehensive way," Eric Tang, an expert on the history of Austin's racial segregation at the University of Texas, tells Axios. "The surprising success Israel has had is a reflection of that mandate."

"For those who are doing well in the current housing market, there's a general sense that what’s happening is not sustainable. The lack of sustainability is probably more evident in the east side than in whiter and wealthier west Austin."

Between the lines: A generational divide is at play, says Steven Pedigo, director of UT's LBJ Urban Lab.

Watson's support comes from areas like Northwest Austin, home to longtime residents who remember him as mayor — and Israel's from young voters in fast-growing and gentrifying South and East Austin, he says.

Both are Democrats, but in her Q&A last month with Axios, Israel said what distinguishes her from opponents is that she's a "chick with a record" — "As a woman, as a member of the LGBT community, as a Latina, I'll speak up."

Watson, who earned a reputation as a dealmaker as Austin mayor in the late 1990s and as a Travis County state senator, has argued that he's best suited to stitch together a city that has been divided by issues of homelessness and police funding.

By the numbers: Watson's campaign has raised more than $1.2 million — Israel's campaign raised less than half that.

As they see it: "We did it," Israel said at a campaign event Tuesday night, per KUT. "The good ole boys raised over a million dollars against us and we said, 'Not today.'"

"Being in a runoff gives us the opportunity to continue reaching out to more people," Watson wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.

What we're watching: How many of the 56,000 voters who opted for conservative-minded Jennifer Virden might turn out for Watson.

Plus: He may benefit from the absence of a governor's race, which brought young, progressive voters to the polls to support Beto O'Rourke.

He may benefit from the absence of a governor's race, which brought young, progressive voters to the polls to support Beto O'Rourke. "What we know about those young progressive voters is they have tendencies to not come out in an election where there is a to-be-continued piece," Pedigo says, noting that many UT students will have gone home by Dec. 13, the final day of the runoff.

The bottom line: Changing political appetites among the Austin electorate mean that Watson will have to claw for votes that he might have come by more easily two decades ago.